This morning I was faced with my Spark SM3 dropping out every 30 seconds to a couple of minutes.

I am on Skinny fibre.

Borrowed a spare power adapter and the SM3 has been operating now for over 3 hours.

So I guess the power adapter is the weakest part of my router and needs replacement.

SM3 V9527 and is about 15 months old.

Power adapter model WA-36N12FN 12V 3A with connector 5.5/2.1mm.

Anyone know of a reasonable replacement?

Checked Spark and they don't appear to offer a replacement.

There are some web sites offering similar adapters for around $20 to $30 - and then Aliexpress for $3.35 plus shipping 🤣