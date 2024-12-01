Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Smart Modem 3 power adapter
#317960 1-Dec-2024 14:13
This morning I was faced with my Spark SM3 dropping out every 30 seconds to a couple of minutes.

 

I am on Skinny fibre.

 

Borrowed a spare power adapter and the SM3 has been operating now for over 3 hours.

 

So I guess the power adapter is the weakest part of my router and needs replacement.

 

SM3  V9527  and is about 15 months old.

 

Power adapter model WA-36N12FN  12V 3A with connector 5.5/2.1mm.

 

Anyone know of a reasonable replacement?

 

Checked Spark and they don't appear to offer a replacement.

 

There are some web sites offering similar adapters for around $20 to $30 - and then Aliexpress for $3.35 plus shipping 🤣

 

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Reanalyse
  #3314666 1-Dec-2024 14:19
Would it be a good idea to get a backup system as a replacement PSU, i.e https://www.constantvigil.com/product/Sentry-Integrated

 
 
 
 

  #3314667 1-Dec-2024 14:25
Reanalyse:

 

Would it be a good idea to get a backup system as a replacement PSU, i.e https://www.constantvigil.com/product/Sentry-Integrated

 

 

I have the SM3 running off a UPS.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

  #3314670 1-Dec-2024 15:16
Decided to order one of these:

 

https://noco.co.nz/products/noco-12v-3a-dc-charger-nz-approved-5-5x2-1mm-dc-plug-12volts-up-to-3a?srsltid=AfmBOoplzIba0FWl_SRt6t9zs6WHm_vZzp3hh-JuaUKCI8qeKQCi15ih

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



  #3317791 7-Dec-2024 13:40
My Spark SM3 has been running with the Noco 12V 3A power adapter for over 4 days no dropouts or re-starts. Very pleased. 😃

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

  #3323181 22-Dec-2024 12:42
Hello Gordy,

 

Thank You for the information!

 

My Spark SM3 Modem (VRV9527) also started failing intermittent during November 2024.
(Installed May 2023).
Failed when using Wi-Fi Devices.
Then, two weeks later, it failed completely.

 

Checked the Power Supply (APO WA-36N12FN).
Output Voltage when Disconnected from the Modem: 12.14 VDC.
Output Voltage when Connected to the Modem: Dropped to 3.04 VDC during Start-Up.
(Noted that the Modem was making a buzzing sound during the voltage drop).

 

Replaced with the NOCO 12V 3A Power Supply.
Back to Normal.

 

For Reference,
Checked the Replacement Power Supply (NOCO).
Output Voltage when Disconnected from from the Modem: 12.08 VDC.
Output Voltage when Connected to the Modem: 11.90 VDC.
Standby Current: 480 mA.
Peak Load Current: 940 mA.

 

Best Regards
Göran

