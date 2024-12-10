A bit of a rant.

Their support is just non existent. Their chat bot Mike has been taken away and now emailing them just goes into a black hole.

I have paid for a fixed IP address and for a few days now my internet just keeps dropping and it takes some time to come up again.

Since this has been happening, my fixed IP has changed causing more frustration.

I did find this post https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=314911 regarding Asus routers, mine is RT-AX82U. So just changed that setting, hopefully this helps.

If they don't answer their emails, or support queries from their website, what are we suppose to do?

Which ISP should I move too?