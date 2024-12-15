Hi everyone, I hope someone can help me out with this issue:

I have a UCG-Max that I want to run on a 4G connection. The UCG-Max works perfectly when connected to a LAN port on my wired UDM-Pro at home. However, when I connect it to a Teltonika router, I get the "Cannot connect to Internet - contact your ISP" screen.

So farI've tried both Bridge and NAT modes on the Teltonika. The router is getting a good signal, and when I connect my Windows 11 PC to it in Bridge mode, everything works fine. The PC gets the Teltonika's IP address via DHCP, and setting the DNS manually to 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8 resolves any issues.

When using NAT I have been careful to avoid subnet overlap.

Does anyone have suggestions on how to resolve this with the UCG-Max? Thanks in advance