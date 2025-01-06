Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)New Skinny Captcha
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18506 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318312 6-Jan-2025 10:36
I just needed to log in to Skinny and I was confronted with a new and (for me, at least) somewhat confusing Captcha. I couldn't quite figure out what it wanted me to match but I kept clicking on skip and eventually I was able to fumble my way in. 

 

Is this added layer of inconvenience really necessary or is someone at Skinny just being OCD? I can't decide because I also saw a story today about an authority on diabetes being deep faked to push a quack remedy. It is unfathomable to me how low some people are prepared to go to make a quick buck. 

 

So is this particularly irritating Captcha over the top or is there actually justification for it? Is anything safe anymore? 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

johno1234
2557 posts

Uber Geek


  #3328145 6-Jan-2025 10:38
There's a special place in hell for the designers of Captcha and web designers that use it.

 

 

 
 
 
 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78867 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3328150 6-Jan-2025 10:58
johno1234:

There's a special place in hell for the designers of Captcha and web designers that use it.


 



Thanks.




My technology disclosure

richms
27850 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3328255 6-Jan-2025 13:04
It seems that the annoying one that keeps showing scooters and asking me to click motorbikes is becoming aware that they are not motorbikes when I don't select them at least.




Richard rich.ms



johno1234
2557 posts

Uber Geek


  #3328335 6-Jan-2025 16:19
richms: It seems that the annoying one that keeps showing scooters and asking me to click motorbikes is becoming aware that they are not motorbikes when I don't select them at least.

 

"Click on all tiles containing traffic lights"... Half a traffic light? The pole? Arghhh!!! A degree in computer science and decades of software development experience and I can't make these damn things work. 

 

 

