I just needed to log in to Skinny and I was confronted with a new and (for me, at least) somewhat confusing Captcha. I couldn't quite figure out what it wanted me to match but I kept clicking on skip and eventually I was able to fumble my way in.

Is this added layer of inconvenience really necessary or is someone at Skinny just being OCD? I can't decide because I also saw a story today about an authority on diabetes being deep faked to push a quack remedy. It is unfathomable to me how low some people are prepared to go to make a quick buck.

So is this particularly irritating Captcha over the top or is there actually justification for it? Is anything safe anymore?