michaelmurfy:

I thought I'd expand on a previous thread related to BigPipe (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=318050) given fundamentally the team supporting both products are the same (or at-least were) but thought I'd post my experience here.

My Parents have been without internet (VDSL) since the 1st of January with somewhat funky service leading up to that. I thought easy, lets log a fault but -

1) Filled out the Online faults form, got the email saying "looks like it is pretty urgent, so we'll get onto it right away" and gave them a few days to get onto it given it was New Years Day when I submitted it. Crickets.

2) Tried phoning them on a weekend however was told it's Facebook Messenger support only. Fine, contacted them on there but was told I wasn't on the account which is odd as I'm the one who originally set up this account - asked my father to also send them a message and he was met with silence. This was done 4 days later after my initial fault ticket. Tried giving them the ticket number but was met with silence. I was also never requesting information, only providing it to them.

3) My father attempted to phone them multiple times (total on hold time was 5 hours, 48mins throughout the day) on Monday. And also messaged them frustrated he was unable to get through. He eventually got a call back and great news - a new router is being sent out to him.

4) I also tried calling them to follow up since I had been put on the account. I waited 2 hours on hold today and couldn't get through. Messages sent over Facebook Messenger met with silence.

My father is super frustrated as it's now 7 days without any meaningful action. We're hoping a new router has actually been sent but my father is also super frustrated that this takes "5-7 business days" meaning by then he's 14 days without internet.

And lastly, he's a Skinny Mobile customer and has been burning through his data but they can't apply any data to his mobile to just tide him over.

I get this is a budget service but really service needs to be looked at. I do fully understand the time of the year but I've heard about poor support from Skinny / BigPipe multiple times now and have just experienced it myself. It shouldn't be this hard to get traction especially around a fault involving loss of service.

Would be interested to hear if anyone else have reported faults to Skinny or BigPipe lately and have got similar experiences? And if anyone from Spark is reading this it could be worth putting this further up the chain to ensure Skinny / BigPipe customers are not forgotten about.