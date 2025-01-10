Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Asus RT-AC59U V2 Router - Unable to Connect to Skinny Fibre
Ethanol1

#318368 10-Jan-2025 20:53
Background
We were previously with Stuff Fibre who supplied the RT-AC59U V2 router as part of the deal.  Stuff transferred all their customers to Slingshot who we have been with for a while, but Slingshot prices have gone up for Unlimited Gigantic Fibre Broadband ($109 a month) and we don't need that full speed so have switched to Skinny Unlimited 311Mpbs ($80 per month with 1 free month).

 

 

 

Issue

 

We were switched to Skinny yesterday. The internet stopped working and I haven't been able to solve it.

 

I got an email saying "Woo hoo! You've now got Skinny Unlimited Broadband - Fibre at your place!" 

 

BUT at When I visit https://www.broadbandunlimited.nz/dashboard - it says: "It looks like we haven't got your connection up and running just yet"

 

I've messaged Skinny and they said it's connected - Not sure why not reflected on the dashboard. 

 

 

 

Steps Taken

 

- I went to https://www.skinny.co.nz/help/modem-set-up/byo-modem then to my router setup and changed the settings (I can't set the MTU to 1500, but left at 1492 which I understand shouldn't be the problem)
- Disabled VPN + DHCP Connection
- Set the IPTV to manual and then blank/0 (I tried the Stuff and 2degrees settings).
- After each change I restart the router to see if it works.
- Restarted Chorus box a few times as well. 
-Updated router firmware 

 

Settings screenshots:

 

 

Asteros
  #3330121 10-Jan-2025 21:02
Try unplugging existing cable and replugging into LAN 2 or the other ports on the ONT.

 
 
 
 

Jase2985
  #3330124 10-Jan-2025 21:38
Asteros:

 

Try unplugging existing cable and replugging into LAN 2 or the other ports on the ONT.

 

 

This is where I would start, it was probably provisioned on one of the other ports as the previous connection was probably still active on port 1.

Ethanol1

  #3330148 11-Jan-2025 06:13
Thank you for your replies.

 

I've tried all the ports on the ONT and the only one that gives a solid green light is LAN2:

 

 

The Skinny dashboard still has this message:

 

 

But Skinny support say the connection is active and they sent an email.

 

I'm in a messenger chat with Skinny, so will try and confirm again. 

 

 



hongzhng
  #3330233 11-Jan-2025 10:46
exactly same thing (Skinny said it was connected, their website indicated 'not connected' and there was no internet) happened to me 1 year ago. here is the post I had at the time https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=311583&page_no=2

 

In my case, after all the investigation, skinny said the issue was on Chorus side and they fixed it eventually. You may have to check with skinny if the cause of the issue is the same. 

 

 

Ethanol1

  #3330249 11-Jan-2025 12:58
Thanks. I'll try again when they open on Monday.  Is very annoying if they are telling people the wrong thing - I've spent ages trying to get modem settings right. 

Jase2985
  #3330257 11-Jan-2025 13:59
FIBRE BROADBAND

 

    PPP Protocol: PPPoE

     

    VLAN Tagging: Off/Disabled/No

     

    PPP Username: user@skinny.co.nz

     

    PPP Password: password 

     

    IP Address: Obtain Automatically

     

    DNS servers: Obtain Automatically

     

    MTU: 1500

     

Ethanol1

  #3330829 13-Jan-2025 10:47
Contacted Skinny - They say everything working to ONT Box and suggesting the modem is not compatible.  

 

  Is that really true? I would expect if the modem worked with Stuff and Slingshot then it would be capable of connecting to Skinny.  

 

Is there anything else I can try?



Spyware
  #3330831 13-Jan-2025 10:53
You can setup a PPPoE connection on a computer connected directly to the ONT to eliminate router as the problem.

 

https://url.net.au/support/creating-a-pppoe-connection-windows-10




hongzhng
  #3330853 13-Jan-2025 12:22
Ethanol1:

 

Contacted Skinny - They say everything working to ONT Box and suggesting the modem is not compatible.  

 

  Is that really true? I would expect if the modem worked with Stuff and Slingshot then it would be capable of connecting to Skinny.  

 

Is there anything else I can try?

 

 

 

 

is there any error log in your  Router   - system log - general log? 

 

How about the broadband status in Skinny's website? If it still shows "not connected" and you dont have internet, you may still ask the support to fix that (as status on that page does not reply on any client-side things)?   can you also check with them if they can reach out to their "provision team" for further investigation? (In my case, the support insisted there was no issue at the beginning but later their "provision team" found the issue)

quebec
  #3330905 13-Jan-2025 12:48
@Ethanol1 try changing Select ISP Profile to None

 

cbrpilot
  #3331436 14-Jan-2025 14:10
If you're still not up and going feel free to PM me your details and I can take a look.

 

I'm just aware there is a likelihood that your PPP connection attempt is not making it to our network, and therefore there may be nothing to see on our end.

 

Dave.




Ethanol1

  #3332563 17-Jan-2025 08:48
Thank you to CBRPilot and everyone who replied.

 

 

 

 I wasn't able to get it working despite trying number of different configurations.   

 

 

 

Switched over to 2degrees, changed back to Automatic IP and IPTV settings to '2degrees' and everything working straight away. 

 

 

 

Cheers all

caffynz
  #3332637 17-Jan-2025 10:57
Do you mean you then joined 2degrees, and have left/will leave Skinny? 

 

Is 2degrees' price comparable to what you got with Skinny, for same service? 

Ethanol1

  #3332690 17-Jan-2025 11:40
Yes have left Skinny and gone to 2degrees. 

 

 Skinny is $80pm for 317mbps and 1 month free on a 12 month contract + $5 a month to have their modem. 

 

 2Degrees is $85pm for 317mpbs, but I figured my modem would work as we were previously with Slingshot, which is owned by 2 degrees.

 

 

 

On balance, it looked like we were going to have to get a Skinny modem for it to work, and prefer to use the Asus router/modem as it has good coverage through the house. 

