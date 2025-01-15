internet is crawling so slow i can't even load geekzone properly

using ethernet cable, download is 3Mbps and upload is 480Mbps, with only 1 device connected (no wifi)

ONT shows green for power green for optical and orange for LAN which i gather, is normal

tried another router - spark smart modem

factory reset both routers

router and ONT have been rebooted a few times

also tried 2 different Cat6E cables for ethernet and ONT->router

Tried different devices, tried wifi, rebooted

spent over 2 hrs with spark support over a 6 hr period and spark says nothing wrong, they will not investigate nor escalate nor talk to Chorus

so this the kind of speed i'm getting with every troubleshoot step, very very consisently so!