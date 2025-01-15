internet is crawling so slow i can't even load geekzone properly
using ethernet cable, download is 3Mbps and upload is 480Mbps, with only 1 device connected (no wifi)
ONT shows green for power green for optical and orange for LAN which i gather, is normal
tried another router - spark smart modem
factory reset both routers
router and ONT have been rebooted a few times
also tried 2 different Cat6E cables for ethernet and ONT->router
Tried different devices, tried wifi, rebooted
spent over 2 hrs with spark support over a 6 hr period and spark says nothing wrong, they will not investigate nor escalate nor talk to Chorus
so this the kind of speed i'm getting with every troubleshoot step, very very consisently so!