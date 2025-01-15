Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)giga fibre - 3/480Mbps, Spark says nothing wrong
Batman

Mad Scientist
29661 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318417 15-Jan-2025 18:32
Send private message

internet is crawling so slow i can't even load geekzone properly


using ethernet cable, download is 3Mbps and upload is 480Mbps, with only 1 device connected (no wifi)


 


ONT shows green for power green for optical and orange for LAN which i gather, is normal


tried another router - spark smart modem


factory reset both routers


router and ONT have been rebooted a few times


also tried 2 different Cat6E cables for ethernet and ONT->router


Tried different devices, tried wifi, rebooted


 


spent over 2 hrs with spark support over a 6 hr period and spark says nothing wrong, they will not investigate nor escalate nor talk to Chorus


so this the kind of speed i'm getting with every troubleshoot step, very very consisently so!

 1 | 2 | 3
toejam316
1441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331915 15-Jan-2025 19:11
Send private message

For what it's worth, no known issues on the network I'm aware of.
Have you tried an alternative device to test your connection, or just the one?
Do you have a static IP?
When did the issue start?




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

 
 
 
 

yitz
2035 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331917 15-Jan-2025 19:16
Send private message

Do you get similar speeds from an on net speed test like www.fast.com ?

Goosey
2762 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3331920 15-Jan-2025 19:44
Send private message

Assume you have rebooted the PC? And nothing else at all is running?



Batman

Mad Scientist
29661 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331934 15-Jan-2025 20:40
Send private message

toejam316: For what it's worth, no known issues on the network I'm aware of.
Have you tried an alternative device to test your connection, or just the one?
Do you have a static IP?
When did the issue start?


Tried alternative device. Same.

No static IP.

Not sure when it started, only realized when trying to download a game upload today. but from asking the household, probably sometime between 3pm - 4pm

Batman

Mad Scientist
29661 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331936 15-Jan-2025 20:40
Send private message

Goosey:

Assume you have rebooted the PC? And nothing else at all is running?



Yes and yes

Batman

Mad Scientist
29661 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331938 15-Jan-2025 20:42
Send private message

yitz:

Do you get similar speeds from an on net speed test like www.fast.com ?



Just tried, yes

CYaBro
4515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3332031 16-Jan-2025 00:48
Send private message

Just for the heck of it do you also get the very low download speed on wifi?




Batman

Mad Scientist
29661 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3332048 16-Jan-2025 07:01
Send private message

CYaBro: Just for the heck of it do you also get the very low download speed on wifi?


Yes

CYaBro
4515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3332050 16-Jan-2025 07:11
Send private message

Need to get onto Spark again as it certainly seems you have an issue.
Maybe they can get your connection moved to another port on the ONT to see if it could be a faulty port on that?




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13652 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3332052 16-Jan-2025 07:26
Send private message

Log into the router, and check for other devices connected to it. Then go investigate those as well for torrents/malware etc. 

 

 




Batman

Mad Scientist
29661 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3332053 16-Jan-2025 07:31
Send private message

CYaBro: Need to get onto Spark again as it certainly seems you have an issue.
Maybe they can get your connection moved to another port on the ONT to see if it could be a faulty port on that?

 

i have. they spent 2 hrs and told me there's nothing wrong.

 

ok will do.

Batman

Mad Scientist
29661 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3332054 16-Jan-2025 07:32
Send private message

xpd:

 

Log into the router, and check for other devices connected to it. Then go investigate those as well for torrents/malware etc. 

 

 

there are no devices connected to the router

Batman

Mad Scientist
29661 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3332055 16-Jan-2025 07:34
Send private message


johno1234
2580 posts

Uber Geek


  #3332056 16-Jan-2025 07:39
Send private message

Sounds like a Chorus issue.

Do your neighbours have any issues?

Batman

Mad Scientist
29661 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3332058 16-Jan-2025 07:48
Send private message

johno1234: Sounds like a Chorus issue.

Do your neighbours have any issues?

 

not that i'm aware. however Spark will not escalate to Chorus. I've asked them over a 6 hr period. and they said no.

 

wonder if there's anyone from Spark or Chorus on GZ today?

