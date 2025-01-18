Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny Futura Modem
RunningMan

8841 posts

Uber Geek


#318443 18-Jan-2025 11:51
Skinny Futura modem

 

Anyone know more about this device other than what's on Skinny's site? What brand/model?

 

The specs as linked above suggest there is no external antenna capability - is this correct?

Spyware
3718 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3332914 18-Jan-2025 11:59
Not hyperfibre ready!!




telans
13 posts

Geek


  #3332916 18-Jan-2025 12:11
Seems to be an Arcadyan router (logo in "Getting to know your Skinny Futura Modem"). Spark uses that manufacturer for their smart router. Not sure about the model here though

RunningMan

8841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3332918 18-Jan-2025 12:27
Spyware:

 

Not hyperfibre ready!!

 

 

Given it's only supplied for fixed wireless connections...

 

EDIT: Currently.



telans
13 posts

Geek


  #3332968 18-Jan-2025 12:44
Looks like it's called the Meteor 2 or Modem 2, something along those lines. Might be able to do 5G with the right options? Can't find much info on it at all.

 

In use by Telstra and Bouygues Telecom (France) from what I can find.

 

https://www.telstra.com.au/content/dam/tcom/personal/internet/5g2-modem-qsg.pdf 

 

https://www.assistance.bouyguestelecom.fr/s/article/installer-4G-5G-box 

 

https://forums.whirlpool.net.au/archive/3qr16pkj 

 

(Good info here?)

 

Image results for "Arcadyan Meteor" look identical to pictures on the Skinny url

 

 

Jiriteach
1112 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3332970 18-Jan-2025 12:56
Apart from an extra LAN port and a different design - it has all the same specs are the previous Smart Modem 2 which Skinny and Spark use for the Wireless Broadband connections.
Hardware specs look indentical so perhaps just a visual refresh? - diff form factor?

 

Saying this - The Spark SM2 has been solid for my backup links.




Talkiet
4786 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3332987 18-Jan-2025 15:17
It's just a newer Arcadyan modem intended to be used primarily for FWA. It works great with FibreMax as well.

 

Cheers - N




telans
13 posts

Geek


  #3332988 18-Jan-2025 15:19
Jiriteach:

 

Apart from an extra LAN port and a different design - it has all the same specs are the previous Smart Modem 2 which Skinny and Spark use for the Wireless Broadband connections.
Hardware specs look indentical so perhaps just a visual refresh? - diff form factor?

 

 

The Smart Modem 2 box seems to use the Qualcomm IPQ8072A (Cortex-A53), and going by the links (and logs) above the Futura/Meteor uses the MediaTek MT6890 (Cortex-A55). That matches with the reported clock speeds too (2.2 vs 2.0GHz). There are probably some gains to be had moving from a 2012 to 2017 CPU architecture.

 

 



RunningMan

8841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3332989 18-Jan-2025 15:22
Jiriteach:

 

[snip]it has all the same specs are the previous Smart Modem 2 which Skinny and Spark use for the Wireless Broadband connections.

 

 

Notably though, the SM2 lists this

 

Two (2) external SMA type antenna ports (antenna not included),

 

which is not listed for the Futura, nor can I see provision for them in the photos on Skinny's site. There's perhaps room for them behind a panel to the left of the FXS port, but who knows.

 

Helping a friend sort an internet connection which is probably going to be Skinny fixed wireless, but an external antenna is likely to be needed for decent signal.

telans
13 posts

Geek


  #3332990 18-Jan-2025 15:27
Jiriteach:

 

which is not listed for the Futura, nor can I see provision for them in the photos on Skinny's site. There's perhaps room for them behind a panel to the left of the FXS port, but who knows.

 

 

A French review/blog on the router I read confirms that, there aren't antenna ports.

RunningMan

8841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3332991 18-Jan-2025 15:27
telans: [snip] https://www.telstra.com.au/content/dam/tcom/personal/internet/5g2-modem-qsg.pdf 

 

 

If it's the same device, that manual refers to external antenna ports, but doesn't go into it any further, but that does look promising thanks.

 

EDIT: And a link to some photos of the Telstra variant that shows 2 x SMA connectors behind a cover at the top rear of the modem. https://www.flickr.com/photos/200031666@N08/53490208838/in/photostream/ 

telans
13 posts

Geek


  #3332992 18-Jan-2025 15:30
RunningMan:

 

telans: [snip] https://www.telstra.com.au/content/dam/tcom/personal/internet/5g2-modem-qsg.pdf 

 

 

If it's the same device, that manual refers to external antenna ports, but doesn't go into it any further, but that does look promising thanks.

 

 

I didn't notice that bit, perhaps it's an option Telstra decided to add?

Shindig
1572 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3344051 18-Feb-2025 06:03
Should I request it when ordering my UFB connection? 




farcus
1535 posts

Uber Geek


  #3344136 18-Feb-2025 12:45
Shindig:

 

Should I request it when ordering my UFB connection? 

 

 

 

 

You want the Smart Modem 3 for UFB
https://www.skinny.co.nz/broadband/smart-modem/

