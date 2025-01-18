RunningMan:

Anyone know more about this device other than what's on Skinny's site? What brand/model?
The specs as linked above suggest there is no external antenna capability - is this correct?
Not hyperfibre ready!!
Seems to be an Arcadyan router (logo in "Getting to know your Skinny Futura Modem"). Spark uses that manufacturer for their smart router. Not sure about the model here though
Given it's only supplied for fixed wireless connections...
EDIT: Currently.
Looks like it's called the Meteor 2 or Modem 2, something along those lines. Might be able to do 5G with the right options? Can't find much info on it at all.
In use by Telstra and Bouygues Telecom (France) from what I can find.
https://www.telstra.com.au/content/dam/tcom/personal/internet/5g2-modem-qsg.pdf
https://www.assistance.bouyguestelecom.fr/s/article/installer-4G-5G-box
https://forums.whirlpool.net.au/archive/3qr16pkj
(Good info here?)
Image results for "Arcadyan Meteor" look identical to pictures on the Skinny url
Apart from an extra LAN port and a different design - it has all the same specs are the previous Smart Modem 2 which Skinny and Spark use for the Wireless Broadband connections.
Hardware specs look indentical so perhaps just a visual refresh? - diff form factor?
Saying this - The Spark SM2 has been solid for my backup links.
It's just a newer Arcadyan modem intended to be used primarily for FWA. It works great with FibreMax as well.
The Smart Modem 2 box seems to use the Qualcomm IPQ8072A (Cortex-A53), and going by the links (and logs) above the Futura/Meteor uses the MediaTek MT6890 (Cortex-A55). That matches with the reported clock speeds too (2.2 vs 2.0GHz). There are probably some gains to be had moving from a 2012 to 2017 CPU architecture.
Notably though, the SM2 lists this
Two (2) external SMA type antenna ports (antenna not included),
which is not listed for the Futura, nor can I see provision for them in the photos on Skinny's site. There's perhaps room for them behind a panel to the left of the FXS port, but who knows.
Helping a friend sort an internet connection which is probably going to be Skinny fixed wireless, but an external antenna is likely to be needed for decent signal.
which is not listed for the Futura, nor can I see provision for them in the photos on Skinny's site. There's perhaps room for them behind a panel to the left of the FXS port, but who knows.
A French review/blog on the router I read confirms that, there aren't antenna ports.
If it's the same device, that manual refers to external antenna ports, but doesn't go into it any further, but that does look promising thanks.
EDIT: And a link to some photos of the Telstra variant that shows 2 x SMA connectors behind a cover at the top rear of the modem. https://www.flickr.com/photos/200031666@N08/53490208838/in/photostream/
If it's the same device, that manual refers to external antenna ports, but doesn't go into it any further, but that does look promising thanks.
I didn't notice that bit, perhaps it's an option Telstra decided to add?
Should I request it when ordering my UFB connection?
You want the Smart Modem 3 for UFB
https://www.skinny.co.nz/broadband/smart-modem/