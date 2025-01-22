How can I add a USB drive to smart modem 3, so I can move files to android tablets on the wifi network?
Have you followed page 10 of the user manual on the spark website?
i.e. log into the router and see what options are under “USB”.
https://www.spark.co.nz/content/dam/telecomcms/modems/Spark%20Smart%20Modem%203.pdf
the router setup can see the usb stick. I need to know what to do? I have enabled everything under usb tabs. My android tablet under Files/Network/SMB2/3
finds the usb drive name, but I cant Add the drive. error message is 'make sure SMB2 or 3 is enabled on server' .
Router may only support SMBv1.
