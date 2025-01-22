Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark sm3. How to Add usb drive?
donw

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#318483 22-Jan-2025 15:40
How can I add a USB drive to smart modem 3, so I can move files to android tablets on the wifi network?

 

 

Goosey
2766 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3334545 22-Jan-2025 18:52
Have you followed page 10 of the user manual on the spark website?

 

i.e. log into the router and see what options are under “USB”.

 

 

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/content/dam/telecomcms/modems/Spark%20Smart%20Modem%203.pdf

 

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link).
donw

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3334575 22-Jan-2025 21:45
the router setup can see the usb stick. I need to know what to do? I have enabled everything under usb tabs. My android tablet under Files/Network/SMB2/3

 

 finds the usb drive name, but I cant Add the drive. error message is 'make sure SMB2 or 3 is enabled on server' .

 

 

Spyware
3719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3334580 22-Jan-2025 22:10
Router may only support SMBv1.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box).



donw

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3334701 23-Jan-2025 12:02
I have it working using a different file manager.
seems the samsung one doesnt do SMB3

