Hi,



Our landline randomly rings roughly once a week - usually in the middle of the night, waking us up.

I've tried different combinations of phones on different sockets and it doesn't seem to make any difference.

We've asked Spark to send out an engineer several times and while he usually manages to find something non trivial wrong with the network to fix the problem remains.

We are on 'copper' that runs a a km or so back to a PCM (no ADSL) mux cabinet for the whole (rural) valley which then goes back to another cabinet (over 'two wires') back to another cabinet with fiber back hall. We're rural.

The problem could have been caused by a river flood that caught the cable where it crosses (attached to a metal beam) the river. It didn't break the cable but did put a sharp 90 degree kink in the cable (which then runs 200m up our drive to our house).

I keep asking the engineer to replace it at the kink, but he keeps finding other stuff wrong to fix (which I believe) and says he doubts the kink was a problem - it's been straightened out and he's wrapped some electricians tape around where the kink was.

What should I do - are they resisting fixing the wire because it requires an entirely new run or is there a waterproof connector they can use? I'm worried they're eventually go to say it's our home wiring and charge us. I'm pretty technically competent, are there some basic tests I can do on the house wiring to help, e.g. continuity, voltage and resistance tests?

We keep having to leave the phone disconnected - do you think there is any point asking Spark for some compensation for paying for a phone line that we can't leave connected?