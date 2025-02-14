BigAlCupaChino

Spark Modem 2

Normally Fibre but ONT is Red light so the technician will come find break in fibre line.

Normally there is a Netgear router which users connect to which is WAN back to Smart Modem 2 which then has fibre.

LTE auto fail-over with blue light on SmartModem 2.

Internet not working so try connect users directly to SmartModem Wifi instead of NetGear wired or wifi.



But when devices connect to the wifi instead of seeing internet they get a message after connected saying to "sign into the network".

This is new. Click and takes user to....

http://www.msftconnecttest.com/redirect

Then that goes to ...

pdaportal.spark.co.nzwith error "This page isn't working at the momentredirected you too many times."Is this mobile data used up or a setting?I have done factory reset on the router and same issue.