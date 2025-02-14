BigAlCupaChino

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Modem 2 LTE fail-over not giving web access
#318722 14-Feb-2025 17:36
Spark Modem 2 
Normally Fibre but ONT is Red light so the technician will come find break in fibre line.
Normally there is a Netgear router which users connect to which is WAN back to Smart Modem 2 which then has fibre.
LTE auto fail-over with blue light on SmartModem 2.
Internet not working so try connect users directly to SmartModem Wifi instead of NetGear wired or wifi.

But when devices connect to the wifi instead of seeing internet they get a message after connected saying to "sign into the network".

 

This is new.  Click and takes user to....
http://www.msftconnecttest.com/redirect
Then that goes to ...

 

pdaportal.spark.co.nz
with error "This page isn't working at the moment pdaportal.spark.co.nz redirected you too many times."

Is this mobile data used up or a setting?
I have done factory reset on the router and same issue.

  #3343113 15-Feb-2025 11:11
Fibre fixed.  Based on where break was I think it was much earlier in the day Friday, but the LTE fail-over worked perfectly and so we never noticed.
I think the error above is just no more data on a data capped mobile sim.

