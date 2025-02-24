Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark 5G showing using band N5
grantius

#318822 24-Feb-2025 12:15
Hi team,

 

 

 

Has Spark started using band N5 (850mhz) with 5G?

 

 

 

According to the service menu on my Galaxy S23 Ultra, my local towers 5G is using N5:

 

 

 

 

grantius

  #3346311 24-Feb-2025 12:38
I tested this with my SIM on an old phone of mine that supports only n78. No 5G (although tower reports NSA is available it doesn't connect to it).

 

 

 

Drove 10 minutes to nearby town and connected to N78 no problem.

 

 

 

I wonder how many more sites now have N5 active before the 3G shutdown?

 
 
 
 

Aucklandjafa
  #3346390 24-Feb-2025 18:46
Yeah, I’ve noticed a large part of Wairarapa (inc the south), as well as are large section between Levin and Palmy now on their coverage map - coverage that’s certainly not possible with N78 & N40 bands.

quickymart
  #3346395 24-Feb-2025 18:57
I used to use Network Cell Info Lite to see a map of this information (where the nearest cellsite was, etc), but sadly it hasn't worked for ages 😕



grantius

  #3346416 24-Feb-2025 20:03
quickymart:

 

I used to use Network Cell Info Lite to see a map of this information (where the nearest cellsite was, etc), but sadly it hasn't worked for ages 😕

 

 

Gisgeek nor cellmapper map doesn't even list the tower as having 5g at all.

Behodar
  #3346419 24-Feb-2025 20:06
Ah, I was just having a poke around on GIS Geek to see whether I could find such a site, but failed. The filters don't seem to work correctly, which doesn't help (you choose 5G and 850, and it still gives you all the 3G sites).

 

Edit: Actually, I think the GIS Geek information comes from licences. The licence will be for 850 MHz, but whether it's 3G or 5G would be invisible to GIS Geek. I think, where the information is otherwise unavailable, it would just have to assume that 850 MHz is 3G, 3500 MHz is 5G, etc.

quickymart
  #3346422 24-Feb-2025 20:19
grantius:

 

Gisgeek nor cellmapper map doesn't even list the tower as having 5g at all.

 

 

I know about GISGeek, is cellmapper an app for your phone? I'm trying to find something similar to Network Cell Info Lite but there's not much similar out there.

grantius

  #3346436 24-Feb-2025 20:45
quickymart:

 

grantius:

 

Gisgeek nor cellmapper map doesn't even list the tower as having 5g at all.

 

 

I know about GISGeek, is cellmapper an app for your phone? I'm trying to find something similar to Network Cell Info Lite but there's not much similar out there.

 

 

 

 

Yes it's an Android app. There's a map section on the app which shows a lot of uploaded statistics for discovered towers, it's really handy.

 

 

 

 



ajw

ajw
  #3346554 25-Feb-2025 11:26
The celltower count in GIS geek tells about coverage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

OneNZ

 

2657

 

 

 

2Degrees

 

1906

 

 

 

Spark

 

1872

 

 

 

RCG

 

566

 

 

 

Uber

 

10

 

 

 

DenseAir

 

4

 

 

 

quickymart
  #3372334 11-May-2025 20:43
Just tried Cellmapper and it's okay, but I don't want it running constantly in the background when I'm not using it.

 

I reached out to the team who run Network Cell Info Lite and they said that (apparently) their app stopped working due to Mozilla location services no longer being supported. They said last August they were "working on a new feature to replace this" but as yet nothing.

 

A shame, as I really like their app and the layout is easy to understand 😕

