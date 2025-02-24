Ah, I was just having a poke around on GIS Geek to see whether I could find such a site, but failed. The filters don't seem to work correctly, which doesn't help (you choose 5G and 850, and it still gives you all the 3G sites).

Edit: Actually, I think the GIS Geek information comes from licences. The licence will be for 850 MHz, but whether it's 3G or 5G would be invisible to GIS Geek. I think, where the information is otherwise unavailable, it would just have to assume that 850 MHz is 3G, 3500 MHz is 5G, etc.