Spark Modem 3 diagnostic
Looking for a bit of help to diagnose a possible problem with Spark Modem 3 (I Think) - on fibre plan

 

Internet dropout and reconnection

 

Situation is -

 

I am sitting right next to the modem viewing websites, youtube and stuff. Spark Modem always has a green light. I am using Wifi to my Microsoft Surface Pro X

 

Sometimes web page does not load or stops. Has also happened to Wifi connected TV

 

Network connection on tablet says connected but no internet

 

Solution seems to be wait a long time or reboot tablet (may time it takes to reboot is same time for Modem to fix itself?)

 

Friend at Spark tells me no issue with the Fibre connection 

Download inSIDDer and do a wireless survey. Choose a channel clear from other interfering transmissions.




Download inSIDDer and do a wireless survey. Choose a channel clear from other interfering transmissions.

