Looking for a bit of help to diagnose a possible problem with Spark Modem 3 (I Think) - on fibre plan

Internet dropout and reconnection

Situation is -

I am sitting right next to the modem viewing websites, youtube and stuff. Spark Modem always has a green light. I am using Wifi to my Microsoft Surface Pro X

Sometimes web page does not load or stops. Has also happened to Wifi connected TV

Network connection on tablet says connected but no internet

Solution seems to be wait a long time or reboot tablet (may time it takes to reboot is same time for Modem to fix itself?)

Friend at Spark tells me no issue with the Fibre connection