Hello Geekzone,

I am having a nightmare of a time trying to forward some ports on a spark smart modem 3. As a preamble, I am aware of the risks around port forwarding and this isn't my first rodeo with self-hosted services.



The immediate obstacle is I am not physically in NZ. I sent a NUC home to NZ with my mother to plug into router, which I now need to forward some ports (443 & 80) access the reverse proxy (Nginx) setup on the device. So changing out the router will be a nightmare I am trying to avoid.



It is a fibre connection, no CG-NAT. Publicly accessible IP which I can use to remotely manage the router so there is no problem on that end. I used teamviewer on her laptop to confirm the NUC is accessible via its static ip (192.168.1.12) internally and I can access the services on the NUC. However I cannot for the life of me get this stupid router to forward the public ports to the NUC. The below is a screenshot of the router port mapping page. I cannot see anything wrong or why it isn't forwarding the ports.



Is there a setting somewhere i am missing? Or is this POS spark router just useless?



