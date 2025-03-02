Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Port forwarding on Spark Smart Modem 3
#318890 2-Mar-2025 01:29
Hello Geekzone,

 

I am having a nightmare of a time trying to forward some ports on a spark smart modem 3. As a preamble, I am aware of the risks around port forwarding and this isn't my first rodeo with self-hosted services.

The immediate obstacle is I am not physically in NZ. I sent a NUC home to NZ with my mother to plug into router, which I now need to forward some ports (443 & 80) access the reverse proxy (Nginx) setup on the device. So changing out the router will be a nightmare I am trying to avoid. 

It is a fibre connection, no CG-NAT. Publicly accessible IP which I can use to remotely manage the router so there is no problem on that end. I used teamviewer on her laptop to confirm the NUC is accessible via its static ip (192.168.1.12) internally and I can access the services on the NUC. However I cannot for the life of me get this stupid router to forward the public ports to the NUC. The below is a screenshot of the router port mapping page. I cannot see anything wrong or why it isn't forwarding the ports. 

Is there a setting somewhere i am missing? Or is this POS spark router just useless?

  #3349138 2-Mar-2025 08:18
Maybe 80/443 are used by routers remote management interface. Try 8080/8443.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
  #3349188 2-Mar-2025 11:46
Remote management is on 8080. I've tried a few other ports as well, nothing works.

  #3349204 2-Mar-2025 13:32
Do you need to add a "whitelisted public IP"? 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury



  #3349205 2-Mar-2025 13:37
I put my current IP address there, didn't help. 

  #3349234 2-Mar-2025 16:32
Does Spark allow port forwarding? With Orcon I had to request that a few years ago. I believe you can now change on your account.
Perhaps Spark does something similar?

  #3349236 2-Mar-2025 17:04
Spark can't not allow port forwarding as it's a CPE router function, but they do block a handful of ports by default. https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/learn/service-restrictions/ 

  #3349268 2-Mar-2025 20:29
Port forwarding definitely isn't blocked. UPnP is on and I can see some ports being opened by UPnP devices, its just setting up a static route for 80/443 to the NUC that wont play ball.



  #3350014 4-Mar-2025 15:54
Still no luck. Dying for any tips.

 

 

 

