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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Slow Upload Speed Spark Fibre Max
schnopp

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#319066 19-Mar-2025 11:56
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I have Spark Max Fibre broadband. I am using an ASUS XT8 router. The fastest upload speed I get from the router is 40 Mbps.To test this I used a factory reset router connected to the ONT and a single computer by wifi. The speed test is directly from the router. 

 

I recently had a problem sending 40 g diagnostic data to Apple, a couple of dropped connections and an interminable wait.

 

Download is 800-900 Mbps.

 

PBTech reviewed the router and said it works fine and showed me a printout of 250 Mbps upload speed.

 

I reported this problem to Spark and they said not our router, not our problem.

 

I would appreciate any help in resolving this issue please:

 

Could it be the ONT? Chorus don't seem to accept direct troubleshooting issues. 

 

Could it be the modem anyway?

 

Should Spark try harder?

 

Thank you

 

Guy

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Talkiet
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  #3355122 19-Mar-2025 12:02
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I see you tested using Wifi. What results do you get testing with an ethernet cable?

 

Cheers - N




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schnopp

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  #3355123 19-Mar-2025 12:06
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Sorry I didn't make it clear. Test was built in modem test, directly via cable to ONT. The wireless was only so I could tell the modem what to do.

 

 

 

Talkiet
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  #3355135 19-Mar-2025 12:08
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That's testing offnet. What do you get using speedtest.net to a Spark speedtest server from a wired device?

 

Cheers - N

 

 




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freitasm
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  #3355136 19-Mar-2025 12:09
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Talkiet:

 

I see you tested using Wifi. What results do you get testing with an ethernet cable?

 

 

The OP wrote "The speed test is directly from the router." so I assume it's an internal test tool, not from a LAN client.

 

 

 

To @schnopp:

 

  • Which server is the router using for testing?
  • Can you plug a computer directly to the ONT and test to the Chorus Lab instead?




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freitasm
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  #3355137 19-Mar-2025 12:10
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@schnopp I see the screenshot posted before my reply was in.

 

Why use the Primo server? Why not use a Spark server for testing?




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schnopp

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  #3355139 19-Mar-2025 12:14
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I assumed that modem would provide purest result. It chose the out of town server.

 

Testing from wired connected device via local servers only gives me 40Mbps upload which is what got me started.

 
 
 
 

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freitasm
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  #3355143 19-Mar-2025 12:38
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Try testing to a Spark server.




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cbrpilot
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  #3355147 19-Mar-2025 12:51
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Can you PM me your details and I will take a look.

 

Thanks.




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schnopp

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  #3355206 19-Mar-2025 14:46
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Spark Server

 

 

 

freitasm
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  #3355225 19-Mar-2025 15:15
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Thanks. Certainly seems to be a connection problem.




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  #3355226 19-Mar-2025 15:18
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Is this a limitation of the router?

 

What speed do you get if you simply plug a device into the LAN and run a speed test (no wifi)

 

Other than that, take up @cbrpilot offer




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schnopp

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  #3355227 19-Mar-2025 15:23
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The test is via wired. I only mentioned wifi because I had a single connection to allow me to control the router from my laptop.

freitasm
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  #3355228 19-Mar-2025 15:28
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schnopp:

 

The test is via wired. I only mentioned wifi because I had a single connection to allow me to control the router from my laptop.

 

 

Tim's suggestion is similar to my question before "Can you plug a computer directly to the ONT and test?"

 

This would eliminate the router as a problem.




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  #3355231 19-Mar-2025 15:34
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schnopp:

 

The test is via wired. I only mentioned wifi because I had a single connection to allow me to control the router from my laptop.

 

 

Take your laptop, plug it in with an Ethernet cable into a LAN port on your router, fire up speedtest.net site and post results

 

if you laptop/pc does not have a ethernet port then this obviously isn't going to work




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nztim
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  #3355232 19-Mar-2025 15:34
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freitasm:]

 

Tim's suggestion is similar to my question before "Can you plug a computer directly to the ONT and test?"

 

This would eliminate the router as a problem.

 

 

ahhh beat me to it!




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