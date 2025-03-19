I have Spark Max Fibre broadband. I am using an ASUS XT8 router. The fastest upload speed I get from the router is 40 Mbps.To test this I used a factory reset router connected to the ONT and a single computer by wifi. The speed test is directly from the router.

I recently had a problem sending 40 g diagnostic data to Apple, a couple of dropped connections and an interminable wait.

Download is 800-900 Mbps.

PBTech reviewed the router and said it works fine and showed me a printout of 250 Mbps upload speed.

I reported this problem to Spark and they said not our router, not our problem.

I would appreciate any help in resolving this issue please:

Could it be the ONT? Chorus don't seem to accept direct troubleshooting issues.

Could it be the modem anyway?

Should Spark try harder?

Thank you

Guy