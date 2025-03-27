sandysound

Struggling to setup a home based VPN, so I can still surf from NZ when travelling.

The Smart modem 2 has Open-VPN support, but I cannot get it working. I have used ipsec and other protocols before using asus routers, but this is another level of complexity for me. Following the step by step I get stuck.

I have a win11 machine, I have started the server on the modem, downloaded the config and user certificates, but I cannot figure out how to rename the tap profile name...

When I right click on the network adapter and select rename it does nothing, it is protected by the windows shield...

What am I doing wrong?