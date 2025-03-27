Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Smart Modem 2 Open VPN setup
sandysound

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#319152 27-Mar-2025 21:47
Send private message

Struggling to setup a home based VPN, so I can still surf from NZ when travelling.

 

The Smart modem 2 has Open-VPN support, but I cannot get it working. I have used ipsec and other protocols before using asus routers, but this is another level of complexity for me. Following the step by step I get stuck.

 

I have a win11 machine, I have started the server on the modem, downloaded the config and user certificates, but I cannot figure out how to rename the tap profile name...

 

When I right click on the network adapter and select rename it does nothing, it is protected by the windows shield...

 

What am I doing wrong?

Create new topic
fe31nz
1215 posts

Uber Geek


  #3358075 27-Mar-2025 23:57
Send private message

If the Smart Modem 2 can do Wireguard, that is usually a better option than OpenVPN these days - it is much less complicated and generally runs a higher connection speed due to using encryption that is less CPU intensive.  But Wireguard can only do layer 2 connections, so broadcast traffic will not get through - no automatic finding of SMB servers (Windows sharing) by name, only by IP address, and other such problems.  I personally run OpenVPN on layer 3 on a Ubuntu box, and also a second OpenVPN server on layer 2 for my Android devices to connect to (Android does not have an option for layer 3 bridging).  My laptop dual booting Windows 11 and Ubuntu connects to the layer 3 OpenVPN server, and gets IPv6 from the broadcast packets it receives over the VPN without having to have any IPv6 support in the OpenVPN setup.

 

Are you using the real OpenVPN client for Windows?

 

https://openvpn.net/client/client-connect-vpn-for-windows/

 

The last time I used it (maybe 5 years ago), my recollection is that the installer handled all the details, such as setting up the TUN or TAP interface and bridging.



lapimate
352 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358211 28-Mar-2025 11:57
Send private message

My 2023 experience was unsatisfactory. See Geekzone topic Spark Smart Modem 2 - OpenVPN built-in

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright