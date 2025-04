rp1790: Have recently ported over to Mighty Mobile onto the Fast plan (10Mb) using esim and it's great. Paying $24/mth and the speed is great for everything, although large downloads are slow, like IOS updates.

Same. Can vouch for mighty mobile also on the same plan. I find it sufficient for mobile use (maps, music stream, and occasional YouTube). Great value, no data cap, just peace of mind. Bonus that their app also has network options not easily accessible on other providers (eg. Block roaming network-side).