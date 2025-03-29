Hello,

We have a TPLink Archer AX1800 which we are trying to use in place of a Spark router that died.

Plugged in the cable from the modem to the router WAN. Orange light on the router, no internet.

Found this from Enable. We have green lights.

https://help.enable.net.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360049503513-How-to-connect-your-fibre-modem-to-the-Optical-Network-Terminal-ONT

Found this from Spark:

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/set-up/broadband-settings-for-third-party-modems.html

Haven't tried it quite yet, but was wondering if the VLAN 10 setting might be the cause of the problem.

Found this from TPLink

https://www.tp-link.com/au/support/faq/1585/

Any thoughts on what we need to setup on this router? Spark are not being particularly helpful.

Thanks!