Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)No internet with TPLink Archer AX1800
dale77

294 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319166 29-Mar-2025 10:56
Hello,

 

 

 

We have a TPLink Archer AX1800 which we are trying to use in place of a Spark router that died.

 

Plugged in the cable from the modem to the router WAN. Orange light on the router, no internet.

 

Found this from Enable. We have green lights.

 

https://help.enable.net.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360049503513-How-to-connect-your-fibre-modem-to-the-Optical-Network-Terminal-ONT

 

Found this from Spark:

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/set-up/broadband-settings-for-third-party-modems.html

 

Haven't tried it quite yet, but was wondering if the VLAN 10 setting might be the cause of the problem.

 

Found this from TPLink

 

https://www.tp-link.com/au/support/faq/1585/

 

 

 

Any thoughts on what we need to setup on this router? Spark are not being particularly helpful.

 

Thanks!




Spyware
3697 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3358519 29-Mar-2025 11:18
You need to configure the router WAN interface correctly, PPPoE with vlan 10 tag.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

dale77

294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3358793 30-Mar-2025 18:50
That worked.

 

 




