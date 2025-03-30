Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Local community wants to get rid of phone booth, what's the process?
cyril7

9047 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#319176 30-Mar-2025 17:06
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I am associated without local community rate payer's association, and have been tasked with sorting the removal of a now unwanted and rarely used phone booth.

 

 

 

This is parked outside our local 4Square and most interactions with it seems to be vandalism rather than making important phone calls. It does sport a Ruckus WiFi AP, but a survey of locals say they prefer to use the foodstuffs guest wifi and most have no idea about the Spark service although if Spark mobile customers they probably connect without knowing.

 

 

 

Regardless the real-estate the booth takes is no longer what the community wants and they have other plans for that real-estate, so have asked it is removed.

 

 

 

Can anyone point me in the direction of how to go about setting the removal in action.

 

 

 

Any suggestions appreciated.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Cyril 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
nztim
3661 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3358778 30-Mar-2025 17:17
Send private message quote this post

*watching with interest*




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
Goosey
2752 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3358783 30-Mar-2025 17:25
Send private message quote this post

You talk to Spark.  

 

Spark would tell you who and when its used.  The internet tells me since 2022 they were reviewing sites. 

 

 

 

But, in an emergency these payphone sites are super popular for people to get "WiFi". 

 

I remember friends during ChCh EQ's would talk about walking down to the local phone box to get WiFi during power outages etc etc. 

 

Ive seen different designs of these payphones... a few full metal sided ones (so the problem with glass breaking is eliminated). 

 

 

 

What about moving the phone somewhere else?

 

Edit: would be eaiser to task this with your local community board, then they can handle the paperwork with Spark etc.  (thinking about easements on council lands etc etc )

 

 

cyril7

9047 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3358785 30-Mar-2025 17:40
Send private message quote this post

Hi, yes I know we need to talk to Spark, just thought there might be a per here that could direct me to a person of interest rather than wade through a soulless AVR.

 

 

 

We have thought through the Emergency related issues that supports having a phone available, but are also aware of many other options these days, that said the 4Square is happy to host the Ruckus AP , even a wall mounted phone in the front veranda.

 

 

 

Cyril 



Wheelbarrow01
1683 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3358811 30-Mar-2025 21:18
Send private message quote this post

If you flick me your contact information in a private message along with details of the payphone in question (location etc), I am happy to pass your message on to the right people at Spark and request that they make contact with you.

 

Is the payphone currently functional? If it's in a state of disrepair or has been vandalised, a photo of it would also help.

 

While what you seek may seem simple on the face of it, there are a number of factors that need to be considered. I can't really elaborate as it's not my place to do so, and I can't guarantee they will reach out to you (or grant your wish), but I can ask the question.

 

[Edit: Where a town redevelopment is planned than involves streetscape upgrades, it would normally fall under the remit of the local council to contact Spark regarding payphone relocation/removal]

 

Thanks, Simon @ Chorus




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

Bung
6293 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3358813 30-Mar-2025 21:39
Send private message quote this post

Goosey:

 

But, in an emergency these payphone sites are super popular for people to get "WiFi". 

 

I remember friends during ChCh EQ's would talk about walking down to the local phone box to get WiFi during power outages etc etc. 

 

Ive seen different designs of these payphones... a few full metal sided ones (so the problem with glass breaking is eliminated). 

 

 

Is Wifi at phonebox locations still common? Both the locations at Foxton Beach have lost Wifi. The network location map doesn't show me any wifi access points in Wellington area.

cyril7

9047 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3359180 31-Mar-2025 17:22
Send private message quote this post

Hi Simon, I have flicked off a PM re the location. As to your question, it has been discussed with council at a certain level, but nothing progressed, so now the local ratepayers have asked to press again from another angle.

 

Cheers Cyril

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright