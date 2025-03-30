Hi, I am associated without local community rate payer's association, and have been tasked with sorting the removal of a now unwanted and rarely used phone booth.
This is parked outside our local 4Square and most interactions with it seems to be vandalism rather than making important phone calls. It does sport a Ruckus WiFi AP, but a survey of locals say they prefer to use the foodstuffs guest wifi and most have no idea about the Spark service although if Spark mobile customers they probably connect without knowing.
Regardless the real-estate the booth takes is no longer what the community wants and they have other plans for that real-estate, so have asked it is removed.
Can anyone point me in the direction of how to go about setting the removal in action.
Any suggestions appreciated.
Cheers
Cyril