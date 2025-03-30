You talk to Spark.

Spark would tell you who and when its used. The internet tells me since 2022 they were reviewing sites.

But, in an emergency these payphone sites are super popular for people to get "WiFi".

I remember friends during ChCh EQ's would talk about walking down to the local phone box to get WiFi during power outages etc etc.

Ive seen different designs of these payphones... a few full metal sided ones (so the problem with glass breaking is eliminated).

What about moving the phone somewhere else?

Edit: would be eaiser to task this with your local community board, then they can handle the paperwork with Spark etc. (thinking about easements on council lands etc etc )