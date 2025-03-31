Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PSA Spark Fibre Broadband now supports DHCP
Hello everyone,

 

Just a quick message here to let people know that Spark now supports DHCP authentication for Fibre Broadband services (i.e. NOT for ADSL/VDSL) as well as PPP.

 

Which protocol you chose to use it completely up to you.  All Spark provided routers will continue (at this point in time) to use PPP.  VLAN 10 still required for either option.

 

 

 

For those who wish to update their router config to transition across please do be aware that the transition will take 5-10 minutes before the connection will come up after your configuration change, so be patient.

 

Again a call-out to anyone with an Asus router (and still using PPP), please do yourself a favour and turn off "Enabled VPN + DHCP Connection" as per https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=314911 .  It shows up on our network as your router attempting both PPP and DHCP simultaneously and leads to poor reconnect times if you ever drop offline.  Similarly if you have a Mikrotik router the "Detect Internet" option on your WAN interface results in similar behaviour.  We also see a number of Synology devices trying to do both protocols too.

 

 

 

If anyone has any questions, feel free to chime in here.

 

 

 

Limitations:

 

At this point in time this change is only for Spark, but is being progressively rolled out for Skinny and Bigpipe in the coming weeks.

 

If you live in an area where Unison is your Local Fibre Company (now owned by TFF) then DHCP authentication will not work in your area. 




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

Awesome! - Thanks. Will help remove some of the load of my UDM Pro's.
Will try now :)

 

@cbrpilot - Is it just the first time for the connection re-initialise for 5-10 mins? Took ~ 8mins and came back via DHCP. Nice!
@freitasm - Would be good to pin this post for this forum.




Does setting PPP username as NoStatic still work going forward?

Works ok on a Northpower fibre connection?




What about V6?




MaxineN:

 

What about V6?

 

 

As in IPv6? Spark doesnt support IPv6.




Jiriteach:

 

As in IPv6? Spark doesnt support IPv6.

 

 

It is an enabler, likewise for Hyperfibre

 

Also wonder too if they are going back into wholesale layer 3 connections like the JetStream days... 2degrees capturing a lot of this market.

Jiriteach:

 

MaxineN:

 

What about V6?

 

 

As in IPv6? Spark doesnt support IPv6.

 

 

 

 

Sure... But maybe this a "soon"

 

 

 

;)




yitz:

 

Jiriteach:

 

As in IPv6? Spark doesnt support IPv6.

 

 

It is an enabler, likewise for Hyperfibre

 

 

 

 

Ehhh you don't need DHCP for XPON. It does help if your CPE is incapable of routing that much on PPPOE.

 

 

 

Some CPEs behave better. Some don't.




i'm on spark, which one is better, DHCP or PPPOE?

Batman:

 

i'm on spark, which one is better, DHCP or PPPOE?

 

 

 

 

If it ain't broke don't fix it.




Batman:

 

i'm on spark, which one is better, DHCP or PPPOE?

 

 

Depends on your setup and router. As said above - if it ain’t broken then don’t fix it. It’s very useful to those with some routers (non-Spark ones) where PPPoE adds extra load which affects overall performance and speed. So DHCP is very helpful in such scenarios.




Well done @cbrpilot and crew - I think I spoke to some of you after my speech at NZNOG last year on this.

 

This is no small feat and I'm sure came with plenty of curveballs. Great work on checking this one off!




saf:

 

Well done @cbrpilot and crew - I think I spoke to some of you after my speech at NZNOG last year on this.

 

This is no small feat and I'm sure came with plenty of curveballs. Great work on checking this one off!

 

 

Shout out to you @saf, was great to meet you and really appreciate your insights! 




Jiriteach:

 

@cbrpilot - Is it just the first time for the connection re-initialise for 5-10 mins? Took ~ 8mins and came back via DHCP. Nice!

 

Yes it's just the transition that takes more time (PPP->DHCP takes around 5-10mins, DHCP->PPP is slightly quicker).  Reconnects when using DHCP should very quick.  If you are changing routers it might take slightly longer than usual.




yitz:

 

Does setting PPP username as NoStatic still work going forward?

 

 

I would need to double check, but I don't think we have removed this.  Obviously doesn't work for DHCP and we don't have an equivalent capability for DHCP - if you wanted to temporarily lose your Static IP you'd need to switch back to PPP.




