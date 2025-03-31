orconuser121

Hi Team,

I have attempted to port my mobile number from Electric Kiwi to Spark. But the provider does not show in the list when utilizing the Bring your number to Spark website.

I understand they are a virtial mobile provider operating via 2D's network.

Spark customer support has been unable to process my order for nearly 2 weeks going on 3, I have provided the name of the provider, and my account number. I'm currently utilizing an eSIM.







I also want to upgrade my plan from the 5GB Plan, to the 75GB Endless Plan, this has been in a stuck state going on nearly a week and Im seemingly getting no where with the online chat.

Can someone from Spark please assist :)

Thank You!