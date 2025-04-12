Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Tried changing to Skinny from 2d multiple times, can't click Submit
awojtas

52 posts

Master Geek


#319306 12-Apr-2025 10:37
Send private message quote this post

I went through the wizard to sign up to Skinny Broadband multiple times (on laptop and phone), each time I get to the end and can't click Submit as it's greyed out and can't be clicked, wondered if the wizard doesn't expect a $0 amount.

Create new topic
MikeFly
119 posts

Master Geek


  #3363148 12-Apr-2025 11:15
Send private message quote this post

Do you have your credit card details loaded?

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
awojtas

52 posts

Master Geek


  #3363149 12-Apr-2025 11:19
Send private message quote this post

The wizard doesn't ask for cc details. From memory it asked for the plan (12m term, byo modem), ID check, address, and to set a password.

MikeFly
119 posts

Master Geek


  #3363150 12-Apr-2025 11:26
Send private message quote this post

Thats weird, when I went through the process the CC details show under where it says payment details? Submit doesnt activate until they are entered there. Something in your browser blocking that possibly?



awojtas

52 posts

Master Geek


  #3363151 12-Apr-2025 11:30
Send private message quote this post

I tried multiple times, on phone as well. I got frustrated enough I messaged my current provider 2Degrees and asked if they can match the price to save me from Skinny's broken sign-up wizard.

(edit - to answer your question more directly, I don't have any ad blockers etc installed, pretty vanilla)

MikeFly
119 posts

Master Geek


  #3363152 12-Apr-2025 11:31
Send private message quote this post

It works fine for me. Try a different browser.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright