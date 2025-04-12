I went through the wizard to sign up to Skinny Broadband multiple times (on laptop and phone), each time I get to the end and can't click Submit as it's greyed out and can't be clicked, wondered if the wizard doesn't expect a $0 amount.
Do you have your credit card details loaded?
Thats weird, when I went through the process the CC details show under where it says payment details? Submit doesnt activate until they are entered there. Something in your browser blocking that possibly?
It works fine for me. Try a different browser.