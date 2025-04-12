AlphaAlfalfaSprout

Skinny's other plans specify a certain amount of max speed data before the throttled "endless" data kicks in. The so-called "Unlimited" $70 plan just states that you get unlimited max speed data but then caveats this with "Fair Use Policy applies". The T&C's Fair Use section is uselessly vague, referring to "overly excessive or unreasonable" use.

Due to my current housing circumstances, I am relying on this plan for 100% of my internet usage. I'm 15 days into the first month and have already used just over 50GB. This is with me making a concerted effort to reduce my usage. Extrapolating out, is 100GB a month going to run afoul of Skinny's "Fair Use" policy? Does anyone know what the soft limit is in GB? (I don't know why they don't just state it like they do for the other plans).

The next two plans down in the hierarchy are throttled after 40GB ($50) and 10GB ($40) so I feel like I might be pushing the limits with 100GB.