Hello.

I used to be on (what appears to be a grandfathered plan now) prepaid plan where it was $21 per month and Spotify premium was discounted by $7 per month.

I see there's new plans now that only discount Spotify by 10%, however Spark was still honoring people on the old plan.

This seems to have changed today though without any notification? I woke up to a SMS saying your Spotify premium has now been stopped. There was no forewarning from Spark of this happening?

Has anyone else noticed this?