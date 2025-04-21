Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)I'm unable to connect my UCG Max on Spark Fibre to the internet - any advice on any necessary specific Spark settings?
AndyT

150 posts

Master Geek


#319393 21-Apr-2025 12:56
Send private message quote this post

With Spark recently introducing DHCP as an option to the the previous PPPoE fibre broadband authorisation I thought I'd make the switch to DHCP in readiness for speeds greater than 1GbE (if hyperfibre arrives soon?), thinking it would be quite easy. I accept the arguments for "if it ain't broke don't fix it", and that 1GbE should be ample in our use case, but with Easter being so wet and cold and with time on my hands I thought I'd give it a go.

 

In UCG Max settings I deleted the PPPoE config and associated User and Password details, and then selected DHCP v4 and VLAN10 thinking that was all that was needed. I waited for 30 minutes or so to reconnect but was unable to do so.

 

I pulled out an old Spark Smart Modem and connected to the ONT and a spare laptop and it immediately fired up with DHCP credentials, so the switch appeared to have been made at Spark's end and the internet was up, indicating an issue with the UCG Max configuration, not the Spark's network.

 

I spoke to Spark about any Spark - specific configs who suggested I give up on Unifi and go back to their old modem, and / or call Unifi in the USA for guidance as they didn't know anything about Unifi. Neither of which is going to happen. Hence this posting.

 

The question is, if anyone has experience configuring Unifi Cloud Gateways on the Spark network with DHCP authorisation, are there any specific config tweaks I need to make on the UCG Max in addition to those noted above, i.e. selecting DHCP v4 and VLAN10 on the WAN connection? I'm thinking of MTU (if different to 1500)?, QoS Tagging?, MAC address cloning?, DNS Server on auto v. custom 9.9.9.9 / 1.1.1.2?. IPv6 is disabled of course. 

 

Thank you in anticipation.

 

AndyTNZ

Create new topic
l43a2
1777 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3366164 21-Apr-2025 13:05
Send private message quote this post

 

 

This is my USG config.

 





 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
AndyT

150 posts

Master Geek


  #3366200 21-Apr-2025 13:50
Send private message quote this post

Thanks I43a2,

 

That config looks identical to the one I was using except your DNS Server is set to "Auto" whereas I was nominating Quad 9 and Cloudflare. 

 

Perhaps I ought to use "Auto" whilst securing a WAN connection, then once the connection is up and running I could change to nominated alternatives?

 

 

l43a2
1777 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3366201 21-Apr-2025 13:57
Send private message quote this post

AndyT:

 

Thanks I43a2,

 

That config looks identical to the one I was using except your DNS Server is set to "Auto" whereas I was nominating Quad 9 and Cloudflare. 

 

Perhaps I ought to use "Auto" whilst securing a WAN connection, then once the connection is up and running I could change to nominated alternatives?

 

 

 

 

 

be worth a shot to see if that helps with troubleshooting.





Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright