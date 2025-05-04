I have a properly configured UCG Max on 1000 / 500 Spark fibre and recently switched from a PPPoE to a DHCP IPv4 connection.

I'm now experiencing severe latency and jitter when accessing international services such as Google DNS (8.8.8.8) and unifi.ui.com. This appears to be a network issue beyond my local environment — latency to my router is <1ms, but pings to international endpoints regularly exceed 1000ms with erratic fluctuations.

And once in a while the connection drops completely.

Specific test results are: