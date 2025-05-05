Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny Fibre 4 hourly WAN/Internet disconnect - Help needed
steadytheship

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#319540 5-May-2025 12:48
Send private message

Hi All,

 

Recently moved into a new build home and organised Skinny Fibre for it.

 

Fibre works fine, but every 4 hours on the dot, the WAN/Internet drops for around a minute for jumping back up. Then in 4 hours time, it does it again. Rinse and repeat.

 

I did BYOD my own Router (Edgerouter X plugged straight into the ONT), but have also now confirmed the same is happening when I use my mesh Decox20 as the router instead of the edgerouter. I've also swapped out the ONT and Router ethernet cable, and the issue still persists.

 

In my mind, I've done everything possible on my side to troubleshoot it being BYOD router or physical ethernet cable issue (not sure what else I can do, other than plugging a laptop directly into the ONT and waiting 4 hours, but of course that would mean no internet for the house for 4 hours).

 

Skinny support are saying they can't see any drops on the ONT itself, and so therefore, since its BYOD router, thats pretty much it from them.

 

Just hoping someone out there, has ran into something like this before. 4 hours on the dot, reeks of a ISP process occurring, possibly around DCHP lease renewal, but that in any case, should be normal, and should be handled seamlessly and not cause a disconnect?

 

Attached is a screenshot of the logs I got from the EdgeRouter (prior to me pretty much bricking it, trying to upgrade the firmware to see if that fixes it..long story!)

 

 

 

 

example pattern of occurrence. If I reboot the ONT (or factory reset, which doesnt fix the issue by the way), the 4 hour countdown starst from after the reboot finishes.

 

Any help would be great, I'm very close to changing provider (and hope that addresses it). I have questioned them if there a backend configuration issue with my account, but don't get any response from that question.

 

 

 

 

Cheers, Mike

Spyware
3722 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3370550 5-May-2025 13:02
Send private message

Four hour disconnect pattern has been reported on here in the past as a provisioning issue.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
steadytheship

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3370555 5-May-2025 13:13
Send private message

Interesting.

 

When I did request Fibre, there was a botch up in between Skinny and Chorus where they had an ID for my neighbours section for this section, obviously didnt know it had been subdivided. I kept getting emails saying " we see you are up and running" from Skinny, and I hadn't even had Fibre installed too.

 

Will see if I find that post for reference. But trying to get passed Skinny support is proving painful. Every hour I get someone new, it goes back to the start without reading anything. Sigh.

cbrpilot
943 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #3370569 5-May-2025 13:21
Send private message

PM me your details and I will get it sorted for you.

 

Dave.




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78959 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3370570 5-May-2025 13:25
Send private message

One would have thought Skinny and Spark support would know about this. 

 

@bartender will have fond memories of this. 




My technology disclosure

 

My technology disclosure

steadytheship

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3370580 5-May-2025 13:44
Send private message

Thanks all! least my troubleshooting skills are still intact ha.

 

Now, need to look at how I fix a possibly bricked edgerouter x. fun times.

BarTender
3587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3370587 5-May-2025 14:03
Send private message

cbrpilot: PM me your details and I will get it sorted for you.


Thanks Dave. You're a legend. 🫶

cbrpilot
943 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #3370600 5-May-2025 14:40
Send private message

Issue is fixed.




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.



steadytheship

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3370604 5-May-2025 14:47
Send private message

Amazing. As simple as that. Thanks everyone, and especially Dave :).

