Hi All,

Recently moved into a new build home and organised Skinny Fibre for it.

Fibre works fine, but every 4 hours on the dot, the WAN/Internet drops for around a minute for jumping back up. Then in 4 hours time, it does it again. Rinse and repeat.

I did BYOD my own Router (Edgerouter X plugged straight into the ONT), but have also now confirmed the same is happening when I use my mesh Decox20 as the router instead of the edgerouter. I've also swapped out the ONT and Router ethernet cable, and the issue still persists.

In my mind, I've done everything possible on my side to troubleshoot it being BYOD router or physical ethernet cable issue (not sure what else I can do, other than plugging a laptop directly into the ONT and waiting 4 hours, but of course that would mean no internet for the house for 4 hours).

Skinny support are saying they can't see any drops on the ONT itself, and so therefore, since its BYOD router, thats pretty much it from them.

Just hoping someone out there, has ran into something like this before. 4 hours on the dot, reeks of a ISP process occurring, possibly around DCHP lease renewal, but that in any case, should be normal, and should be handled seamlessly and not cause a disconnect?

Attached is a screenshot of the logs I got from the EdgeRouter (prior to me pretty much bricking it, trying to upgrade the firmware to see if that fixes it..long story!)

example pattern of occurrence. If I reboot the ONT (or factory reset, which doesnt fix the issue by the way), the 4 hour countdown starst from after the reboot finishes.

Any help would be great, I'm very close to changing provider (and hope that addresses it). I have questioned them if there a backend configuration issue with my account, but don't get any response from that question.

Cheers, Mike