We live slightly rural and have Starlink. We also have very patchy cellphone reception. We are with Spark - apparently vodafone reception is even worse

My partners Samsung A24? phone has the wifi calling feature. She has enabled this but it does not seem to work.

Often cellphone calls drop out or dont work because she has no bars....sometimes a spot int he house works but more often she has to go outside. Should wifi calling not take over at this point?

Starlink wifi strength is good - I've seen download speeds hitting 400 mbs on PC. Whatsapp works well

What can I do to troubleshoot - I dont think it has ever worked - not with the Gen2 starlink or the Gen3 that we have now. Is it worth calling Spark