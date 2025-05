Hi. Wondering if this is a widespread thing or just my SSM2. The Status light is off. I noticed it yesterday. The modem is working & connected to the internet ok. When I turn it off & then on at the wall the staus light goes white, then yellow, then flicks to off instead of blue. I'm using it for fixed wireless 4G only.

Wondering if it's a bug like the stuck white light these modems had a few years ago after a firmware update, or if it's my modem showing signs of age (got it 09/2022).