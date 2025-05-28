Hi guys, would appreciate some help in troubleshooting a Smart Mesh 2.

I have a Skinny Smart Modem 3 (VRV9517) with a Smart Mesh 2. This was all working great until a few weeks ago when my Smart Modem died. Picked up a used Smart Modem 3 on FB to replace it.

Since then I haven't been able to get the Smart Mesh to work. Both the Smart Modem and the Smart Mesh have had a factory reset. When I connect the Smart Mesh to the modem with an ethernet cable as per the instructions, the LAN and the Status leds both turn bright white as the instructions suggest they should. I can also see that the Smart Mesh is connected when I log on to the modem.

However once the ethernet cable has been disconneted, the status light continually flashes red and the smart mesh cannot be connected to. Multiple factory resets and re-connections and repositioning the Mesh have not solved the problem.

Any ideas??