Smart Mesh 2 with Skinny Smart Modem 3 not connecting
#319742 28-May-2025 11:02
Hi guys, would appreciate some help in troubleshooting a Smart Mesh 2.

 

 

 

I have a Skinny Smart Modem 3 (VRV9517) with a Smart Mesh 2. This was all working great until a few weeks ago when my Smart Modem died. Picked up a used Smart Modem 3 on FB to replace it. 

 

Since then I haven't been able to get the Smart Mesh to work. Both the Smart Modem and the Smart Mesh have had a factory reset. When I connect the Smart Mesh to the modem with an ethernet cable as per the instructions, the LAN and the Status leds both turn bright white as the instructions suggest they should. I can also see that the Smart Mesh is connected when I log on to the modem.

 

However once the ethernet cable has been disconneted, the status light continually flashes red and the smart mesh cannot be connected to. Multiple factory resets and re-connections and repositioning the Mesh have not solved the problem.

 

 

 

Any ideas??

  #3377638 28-May-2025 12:36
I was always under the impression that the compatibility was quite limited and that Smartmesh2 would only work with SmartModem2 and so on. Is that not the case?

 

I have a couple of SmartMesh1 and have hoping my SmartModem1 won't die and take the Mesh units into obsolescence.

 

 

