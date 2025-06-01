I just noticed the following email from Skinny regarding free upgrade from 300/100Mbs to 500/100Mbs. It is nice that they pass the upgrade from Chorus to customer without increasing the price.
--------
Heads up - your local fibre company is giving you a free speed upgrade. You'll start noticing the difference on your Skinny Fibre plan between 16 June and 31 July 2025.
No changes to your plan
Don't stress, for now your plan name and price are staying the same. We might give your plan a new name on your bill to match the speed upgrade, but that's it. No changes needed, just faster speeds ahead.
Here's the lowdown
These speeds are just a rough guide. You might get a bit more, you might get a bit less. Either way, it's still gonna be fast.
Plan nameCurrent speedNew download*Upload* Skinny Unlimited Broadband - Fibre 300 300/100Mbps 500Mbps 100Mbps