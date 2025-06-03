anyone here have any ideas of how to actually report an area of poor reception (urban) and get taken seriously. Every time i contact spark they give me the run around and the reception is so bad that cannot make calls along a stretch of road for several minutes in a couple of places - which is fine until your sat in traffic and have to hang up as the reception is so bad. Their messaging service is crap, they point you to a different message/feedback service which never is responded to. This is central Auckland I am referring to also not somewhere in the middle of nowhere. Do they not want to assist their customers?