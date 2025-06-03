Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
anyone here have any ideas of how to actually report an area of poor reception (urban) and get taken seriously. Every time i contact spark they give me the run around and the reception is so bad that cannot make calls along a stretch of road for several minutes in a couple of places - which is fine until your sat in traffic and have to hang up as the reception is so bad. Their messaging service is crap, they point you to a different message/feedback service which never is responded to. This is central Auckland I am referring to also not somewhere in the middle of nowhere. Do they not want to assist their customers? 

Where did you get your phone from? Is it a Spark-purchased one?

 

Do other Spark customers have the same signal issue in the area you're having it in?

 
 
 
 

Do other Spark customers have the same signal issue in the area you're having it in?
@globe Maybe it is just one of those locations in Auckland city that can't be fixed - As per Terms coverage is best effort and just cause you report it does not mean they are going to send crews of people out and popup a new site to cover that location better

 

I know of a location right in Auckland CBD my Spark work handset goes to ' emergency calls only ' as the handset is camping on 2degrees or OneNZ and my personal 2degrees handset has full 5G / NR coverage - Both handsets are Samsung S23

 

If you know coverage is bad in this location you speak of wait until you have passed thru it and then make your calls / SMS etc...

