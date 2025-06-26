Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)light is red in skinny smart modem
crazycarrot

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#320023 26-Jun-2025 22:06
Send private message quote this post

hi, 

 

 

 

 

 

my flatmates and I just moved into a new flat last friday. a couple days before that we contacted skinny to get our broadband address switched over and they said it’s be done by that friday.

 

 

 

 

 

but once we arrived we had some issues with the fibre box which a couple days later got sorted by a chorus technician however, we are having problems with our modem connecting to the internet. the light on our skinny smart modem is always red, despite it being connected by ethernet cable from the modems fibre port to the lan 1 port on the fibre box and being plugged into power. skinny told us to do a bunch of things like check the connections are in and reset the modem etc and we have done that so many times but the light is still red and we can’t even use the wifi (haven’t been able to for almost a week now)

 

 

 

does anyone know what we can do about this 

 

thanks 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
13220 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387338 26-Jun-2025 22:12
Send private message quote this post

The ONT LAN light isn't lit up for the port. Try Port 2 on the Chorus ONT.

 

If both do not light up then either the ONT isn't provisioned or you've got a fault.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



richms
28087 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387339 26-Jun-2025 22:17
Send private message quote this post

Try another cable too, the kinks in that one make it look like a $2 shop grade one.




Richard rich.ms

Bung
6407 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3387343 26-Jun-2025 22:39
Send private message quote this post

Easy on the insults, the yellow cable looks like the one that comes with the modem.



crazycarrot

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3387346 26-Jun-2025 23:18
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

Try another cable too, the kinks in that one make it look like a $2 shop grade one.

 

 

 

 

blue and yellow cable came with the modem, we also had a white cable that worked at our old flat but all 3 have no difference

crazycarrot

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3387347 26-Jun-2025 23:20
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

The ONT LAN light isn't lit up for the port. Try Port 2 on the Chorus ONT.

 

If both do not light up then either the ONT isn't provisioned or you've got a fault.

 

 

 

 

 

 

the guys at skinny told us to use port 1 on the ont but we’ve also tried the others and none of them work either :/ they keep telling us the same troubleshooting steps again and again and we aren’t sure what to do/what to tell them

michaelmurfy
meow
13220 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387350 27-Jun-2025 00:01
Send private message quote this post

Get them to verify the ONT serial number. It’s likely they’ve got the wrong one or it isn’t provisioned correctly if the LAN lights are not lighting up. 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

crazycarrot

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3387595 27-Jun-2025 10:59
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

Get them to verify the ONT serial number. It’s likely they’ve got the wrong one or it isn’t provisioned correctly if the LAN lights are not lighting up. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

do I do this with skinny or chorus? if I turn off the ont at the wall outlet then plug it back in, the lan 1 light flashes green/stays green a bit then it goes off so maybe it is set correctly?

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
quickymart
13806 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3387601 27-Jun-2025 11:15
Send private message quote this post

Skinny would take care of this - Chorus won't be able to assist you as you're not their customer.

Wheelbarrow01
1715 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3387796 28-Jun-2025 14:42
Send private message quote this post

Hi @crazycarrot

 

If you're still having issues, flick me a PM with your address, the serial number of the ONT (starts with ALCLxxxxxx) and the surname the connection is under.

 

I'll find the order and compare details against the ONT serial number supplied and can let you know if it's provisioned correctly.

 

Many thanks,

 

Simon

 

Partner Delivery Manager - Chorus




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

crazycarrot

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3387811 28-Jun-2025 17:52
Send private message quote this post

thanks everyone for the help, it turned out our ONT connection was still connected to our old ONT (despite us asking them to confirm this multiple times lol), so Skinny have changed this now and all is working :) thanks again appreciate the help all 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright