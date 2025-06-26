crazycarrot

hi,

my flatmates and I just moved into a new flat last friday. a couple days before that we contacted skinny to get our broadband address switched over and they said it’s be done by that friday.

but once we arrived we had some issues with the fibre box which a couple days later got sorted by a chorus technician however, we are having problems with our modem connecting to the internet. the light on our skinny smart modem is always red, despite it being connected by ethernet cable from the modems fibre port to the lan 1 port on the fibre box and being plugged into power. skinny told us to do a bunch of things like check the connections are in and reset the modem etc and we have done that so many times but the light is still red and we can’t even use the wifi (haven’t been able to for almost a week now)

does anyone know what we can do about this

thanks