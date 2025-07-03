Hi,

I just got a Futura modem on Everday Wireless and downloads are fine (40mbps - 250mbps depending on the device and the band) but uploads have been limiting to 10mbps on both 2.4 and 5Ghz wifi across all devices. If i restart the modem the uploads return to normal 40-50mbps for a few hours and then return to 10mbps. I don't think it is traffic shaping or why would it reset after rebooting?

My old huawei b315s was 40 up 40 down solid before this.

If I decided to just go back to the old router would i be able to put the sim from this router in the old one or would I need to get a new sim for the old one. On the plus side the 2.4 reception is better and allowing higher download speeds on a pci wifi card with antennas (up to 100mbps on 2.4)

Thanks

(Just as I posted that i noticed my internet cut out for a second and then it reconnected and now its giving 27mbps upload.) It's like someone from spark read this and reset the connection. Strange