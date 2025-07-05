Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)What’s people’s experience of switching from PPoE to DHCP WAN connection on Spark?
AndyT

159 posts

Master Geek


#320093 5-Jul-2025 17:21
Send private message

I’m wondering what people’s experience has been switching from a PPoE to DHCP WAN connection on Spark 1 GbE in Christchurch with Enable as the LFC?

 

Was it straightforward, complicated or a total failure?

 

I understand the arguments for and against i.e. if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, and there’s only technical benefit once you’re above 1 GbE, but I’m more interested in the how the change went, what the system downtime was, pitfalls to avoid, preparation steps etc.

 

I know it should be straightforward, but I’m really nervous as I tried once before and it went badly and the system defaulted back to PPPoE on re-boot which I’ve stuck with since. The issue back then turned out to be a problem with the old black Huawei ONT but that has since been replaced and so it might be a better experience if give it another go….. subject to people’s feedback.

 

AndyT

Create new topic
Jiriteach
1118 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3390079 5-Jul-2025 17:32
Send private message quote this post

Change is seamless.
~8-10 mins for the switchover to happen.

 

That was with Chorus as LFC on Spark in Wellington. 

 

Have switched back and forth several times for testing - no issues and also no noticeable difference.




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright