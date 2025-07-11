Hey everyone

As per the title, I have recently switched to Skinny Fibre and am using a BYOD modem (TP-Link Deco mesh router).

Previously, I was with Slingshot, and everything was fine and dandy right up to this point.

I have not touched the hardware and have followed all the instructions as per their website:

PPP Protocol: PPPoE

VLAN Tagging: Off/Disabled/No

PPP Username: user@skinny.co.nz

PPP Password: password

IP Address: Obtain Automatically

DNS servers: Obtain Automatically

MTU: 1500 (Can't set the MTU)

Note - the screenshot below is from my non-IT wife using her phone and switching between wifi/4g mode. I'm currently away from home and trying to guide her through the connection setup remotely.

My connection settings:

VLAN Tagging is disabled:

Is there any other "tricks" anyone else has discovered to get a BYOD modem working with Skinny?