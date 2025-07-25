Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny Fibre and Asus rt-ax3000 issue
33coupe

988 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#320278 25-Jul-2025 15:11
Sorry for another post about this kind of issue. I have searched and tried to troubleshoot but I'm not having any luck (plus a lack of skill) 

 

I've just changed ISP from contact to skinny and I can't seem to get it to work. 

 

The only options I can find below are the Pppoe protocol, username, password. The mtu only allows up to 1492.

 

 

 

I'm either doing something wrong, or a setting used from Contact needs to be changed? 

 

Id rather not do a factory reset. Any help would be massively appreciated. Thanks

 

 

 

FIBRE BROADBAND

 

PPP Protocol: PPPoE

 

VLAN Tagging: Off/Disabled/No

 

PPP Username: user@skinny.co.nz 

 

PPP Password: password 

 

IP Address: Obtain Automatically

 

DNS servers: Obtain Automatically

 

MTU: 1500

djtOtago
1149 posts

Uber Geek


  #3397099 25-Jul-2025 15:25
Have a look at the setup guide from PBTech https://www.pbtech.co.nz/fileslib/_20230828141545_fibre-setup-guide-asus-router-rt-gt-v2.pdf

 

My Guess You need to turn VLAN Tagging off for Skinny.



mrgsm021
1471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3397100 25-Jul-2025 15:27
Sounds like VLAN tagging is the issue here.

 

Contact requires VLAN 10 while Skinny doesn't.

 

You'll need to disable VLAN 10 as per your Skinny instructions above.

 

VLAN tag settings sit under IPTV in LAN from memory, assuming you are using Asus webUI

33coupe

988 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3397106 25-Jul-2025 15:58
Thanks for the replies. I can't seem to find VLan anywhere. 

 

Lan, IPTV has the following:

 

Select ISP profile: manual setting. Should this be spark? No option to select skinny) 

 

Internet vid (blank), prio (0)

 

Lan port 3&4

 

Use dhcp rules: Microsoft (disable or rfc3442)

 

UDP proxy 0



mrgsm021
1471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3397109 25-Jul-2025 16:12
Internet vid = vlan ID

 

This should be turned off

 

Also have you tried another port on the ONT?

 

Skinny may have provisioned their connection on another port, rather than using the same port.

33coupe

988 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3397113 25-Jul-2025 16:27
Thanks for that. I've removed the 10 but still no luck. 

 

Yep it had reconfigured to port1 on the ont, didn't fix it unfortunately

33coupe

988 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3397120 25-Jul-2025 16:49
Edit: update. I changed to manual ISP again and it appears to be working now.

 

 

 

Thanks for all your help, what a relief going into the weekend, especially with a teenager lol

