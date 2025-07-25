Sorry for another post about this kind of issue. I have searched and tried to troubleshoot but I'm not having any luck (plus a lack of skill)
I've just changed ISP from contact to skinny and I can't seem to get it to work.
The only options I can find below are the Pppoe protocol, username, password. The mtu only allows up to 1492.
I'm either doing something wrong, or a setting used from Contact needs to be changed?
Id rather not do a factory reset. Any help would be massively appreciated. Thanks
FIBRE BROADBAND
PPP Protocol: PPPoE
VLAN Tagging: Off/Disabled/No
PPP Username: user@skinny.co.nz
PPP Password: password
IP Address: Obtain Automatically
DNS servers: Obtain Automatically
MTU: 1500