Sorry for another post about this kind of issue. I have searched and tried to troubleshoot but I'm not having any luck (plus a lack of skill)

I've just changed ISP from contact to skinny and I can't seem to get it to work.

The only options I can find below are the Pppoe protocol, username, password. The mtu only allows up to 1492.

I'm either doing something wrong, or a setting used from Contact needs to be changed?

Id rather not do a factory reset. Any help would be massively appreciated. Thanks

FIBRE BROADBAND

PPP Protocol: PPPoE

VLAN Tagging: Off/Disabled/No

PPP Username: user@skinny.co.nz

PPP Password: password

IP Address: Obtain Automatically

DNS servers: Obtain Automatically

MTU: 1500