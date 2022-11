When you click someone's username to the left of a post, it's returning an HTTP 500 server error. For example, when I attempt to view freitasm's profile (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/user_public.asp?user_id=206) I get:

Server Error 500 - Internal server error.

There is a problem with the resource you are looking for, and it cannot be displayed.

It doesn't seem to matter whose profile I try to view, and the error occurs in a private window too so isn't cookie-related. I'm using Safari for Mac.