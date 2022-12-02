Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is anyone else having login attempts hang at "We need to confirm you are not a bot"? Tried on several browsers and all produce the same result.

From the same network? Do you have adblocker enabled (even if subscriber)?




Running uBlock Origin, but it's never been a problem until now. Just checked and disabling it when logging in fixes things.

 

 

Any idea what I could be blocking that's causing the problem?

I wouldn't know but my guess is they have deployed new rules.




