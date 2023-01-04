Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Missing outgoing archived messages
#302923 4-Jan-2023 14:07
@freitasm - Please can you look into my missing outgoing messages?


I archived incoming & outgoing messages earlier today. When I switch to the archive view, I can see the archived incoming messages, but not my archived outgoing messages. I've had confirmation from @vdanzo that he gets an email notification that he has received a PM, but he too can't see the message.


 


 


This is my normal inbox showing only a few outgoing messages & no page counter.



 


This is my archive. I can see many pages of incoming messages, but no pages for outgoing messages as per the yellow highlight. Maybe, as per the orange highlight, the Outgoing messages view doesn't switch to the archive?



Thanks you.


 




  #3016808 4-Jan-2023 14:09
If you archive an outgoing message before it is read then it will be removed for both recipient and sender.




