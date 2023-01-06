I'm travelling in the US currently; and just tried accessing geekzone from my friend's house via their wifi.



All I got was an access denied message:



Connection not available





Access denied

You do not have access to www.geekzone.co.nz.



The site owner may have set restrictions that prevent you from accessing the site.



Ray ID: 7851b8a43c2f2b23

Timestamp: 2023-01-06 04:30:56 UTC

Your IP address: 7x.16x.1x0.xxx

Requested URL: www.geekzone.co.nz/

Error reference number: 1020

Server ID: FL_125F52

User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 12; CPH2197) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/108.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36



Does this indicate anything particularly nefarious?



[Currently using my personal WireGuard VPN to post this]