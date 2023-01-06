I'm travelling in the US currently; and just tried accessing geekzone from my friend's house via their wifi.
All I got was an access denied message:
Connection not available
Access denied
You do not have access to www.geekzone.co.nz.
The site owner may have set restrictions that prevent you from accessing the site.
Ray ID: 7851b8a43c2f2b23
Timestamp: 2023-01-06 04:30:56 UTC
Your IP address: 7x.16x.1x0.xxx
Requested URL: www.geekzone.co.nz/
Error reference number: 1020
Server ID: FL_125F52
User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 12; CPH2197) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/108.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36
Does this indicate anything particularly nefarious?
[Currently using my personal WireGuard VPN to post this]