Is it just me, or has the font size on the forum posts become much smaller on Chrome (or Edge - I checked) on Android recently?

Interestingly, I tried Chrome's build-in zoom function, and it seems that the more you increase the zoom, the narrower the site got too - that's not right, surely?

100% "zoom" (ie normal):

110% "zoom" - see the wider "blank" space on the right-hand side??