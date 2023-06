Frequently when posting to GZ I get “Safari can’t open the page because the network connection was lost.”



So I have to hit the back button but the post button is disabled. Hit refresh and retype my message and it’s away again.



Just had this occur now, then three times in a row of exactly the same trying to send a PM.



My thumb is dead now from retyping over n over on my phone.



You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.