Ge0rge

#306058 24-Jun-2023 18:04
Random, and probably hard to instigate, but is there a way to block seeing posts from a selected user/s? Perhaps you find their posts inane, unintelligible or simply to be word salad that makes no sense to you... be handy just to not see their posts at all.

Mehrts
  #3094527 24-Jun-2023 18:29
There's a certain user that I can think of that usually provides non-helpful posts even though their post count is almost at 30k.

I think it's a worthy request.

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
  #3094528 24-Jun-2023 18:34
Discussed multiple times in the past and not happening:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=4&topicid=277198

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=4&topicid=208983

 

This is a community. You may not agree with some people, some people may not agree with you, you can mentally filter those you don't agree with but even if you don't like it they still add to the discussion as a whole.

 

If you believe somebody has breached the FUG then hit report on them and we'll investigate.




Ge0rge

  #3094531 24-Jun-2023 18:48
Yeah, mostly reasonable points brought up in previous posts (I thought I'd searched, but on mobile so must have missed it).

To be clear - this wasn't so much about creating an echo chamber and blocking those I don't agree with, more a case of just blocking (or perhaps even simply collapsing) particular users who's posts make my brain hurt just trying to decipher what they have written - Nothing FUG encroaching.

@michaelmurfy, happy for this to be locked - had I done a better job of searching I would have seen it has been asked, and answered.

