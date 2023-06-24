There's a certain user that I can think of that usually provides non-helpful posts even though their post count is almost at 30k.
I think it's a worthy request.
Discussed multiple times in the past and not happening:
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=4&topicid=277198
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=4&topicid=208983
This is a community. You may not agree with some people, some people may not agree with you, you can mentally filter those you don't agree with but even if you don't like it they still add to the discussion as a whole.
If you believe somebody has breached the FUG then hit report on them and we'll investigate.
