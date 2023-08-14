Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Geekzone and Honey Coupons?
#306696 14-Aug-2023 18:34
I noticed today that Honey is showing 1 coupon code for Geekzone, with the store name "Co".

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3115827 14-Aug-2023 18:55
Is Honey coupons a reliable and useful site and/or one of those that generates numerous bogus coupons to improve search results?

 
 
 
 

  #3115829 14-Aug-2023 19:02
gzt: Is Honey coupons a reliable and useful site and/or one of those that generates numerous bogus coupons to improve search results?

 

It's an extension you can get for your browser, which automatically tries to apply coupons at the checkout. Here's an explanation of what it does.

 

 

 

It's saved me some money before :)




  #3115838 14-Aug-2023 19:36
Obviously, they have some faulty data because we don't sell anything and they certainly are showing something in the wrong site. I just have this thing about not trusting these add-ons. 




