I noticed today that Honey is showing 1 coupon code for Geekzone, with the store name "Co".
Hmph
Electric Kiwi referral here :)
gzt: Is Honey coupons a reliable and useful site and/or one of those that generates numerous bogus coupons to improve search results?
It's an extension you can get for your browser, which automatically tries to apply coupons at the checkout. Here's an explanation of what it does.
It's saved me some money before :)
Obviously, they have some faulty data because we don't sell anything and they certainly are showing something in the wrong site. I just have this thing about not trusting these add-ons.
