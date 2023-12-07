Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzone[Date bug] GZ one day behind?
Firesphere

23 posts

Geek


#311024 7-Dec-2023 15:30
Send private message

I just created a topic, about 5 minutes ago, on the 7th of December 2023, around 15:24.

 

 

However, GZ live claims I made it "just now" and "yesterday" at the same time.

 

There may be some date bug here.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Linux
11316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169371 7-Dec-2023 15:31
Send private message

View your profile click ' edit my profile ' and check what the time zone is set to



Firesphere

23 posts

Geek


  #3169372 7-Dec-2023 15:34
Send private message

Hah, that is... interesting!

 

That was indeed the problem. But, strange that the default is "1 day old" by default, as I hadn't touched it, as far as I remember.

snj

snj
175 posts

Master Geek


  #3169382 7-Dec-2023 16:19
Send private message

Firesphere:

 

Hah, that is... interesting!

 

That was indeed the problem. But, strange that the default is "1 day old" by default, as I hadn't touched it, as far as I remember.

 

 

Happened to me too, so yeah, weird default.



Kyanar
4089 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3174037 21-Dec-2023 13:00
Send private message

I have a similar one - every year when NZ (and NSW) enters DST, my timezone shifts by an hour and I get moved from AEST to AEDT - but Queensland does not have DST.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright