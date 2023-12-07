I just created a topic, about 5 minutes ago, on the 7th of December 2023, around 15:24.
However, GZ live claims I made it "just now" and "yesterday" at the same time.
There may be some date bug here.
View your profile click ' edit my profile ' and check what the time zone is set to
Hah, that is... interesting!
That was indeed the problem. But, strange that the default is "1 day old" by default, as I hadn't touched it, as far as I remember.
Firesphere:
Hah, that is... interesting!
That was indeed the problem. But, strange that the default is "1 day old" by default, as I hadn't touched it, as far as I remember.
Happened to me too, so yeah, weird default.
I have a similar one - every year when NZ (and NSW) enters DST, my timezone shifts by an hour and I get moved from AEST to AEDT - but Queensland does not have DST.