A truck just unloaded some new badges here today. The delivery was a bit delayed, so I have applied the Krampusnacht badge to anyone who visited the forums on 5 December 2023.

The other badges will be applied automatically as usual.

This year, three out four badges were generated using an AI tool. Can you spot them?

Also, suggestions for badges to be assigned in 2024 are welcome - I know I missed Matariki 2023 so we should correct this.