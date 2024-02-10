As a regular contributor here on geekzone as well as a similar Aussie forum I am keen to understand why this site needs a political section.

Why the need to discuss politics on a tech forum? I sometimes dwindle in there and it always seems be the same bunch of people wining and hating on a lot of politicians etc... Politics will bring out the worst in most people, and will always temp others to jump in and respond, myself included. I think its bringing down the overall image of an excellent website. To me there are other places where these things can be discussed, just wondering why we need it as part of a tech site? It just seems like a lot of hate in there from a few regulars who dont seem to contribute to much else on the site.

Or why not make it "opt in", where its switched off by default to those of us that just come here for what this forum is really about? I certainly don't want to see it anymore.

Thanks for an excellent site guys.