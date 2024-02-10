Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Why does geekzone have a politics forum?
Wombat1

#311731 10-Feb-2024 16:54
As a regular contributor here on geekzone as well as a similar Aussie forum I am keen to understand why this site needs a political section.

 

Why the need to discuss politics on a tech forum? I sometimes dwindle in there and it always seems be the same bunch of people wining and hating on a lot of politicians etc...  Politics will bring out the worst in most people, and will always temp others to jump in and respond, myself included. I think its bringing down the overall image of an excellent website. To me there are other places where these things can be discussed, just wondering why we need it as part of a tech site? It just seems like a lot of hate in there from a few regulars who dont seem to contribute to much else on the site. 

 

Or why not make it "opt in", where its switched off by default to those of us that just come here for what this forum is really about? I certainly don't want to see it anymore.

 

Thanks for an excellent site guys.

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3193345 10-Feb-2024 17:09
Because it is part of the discourse. It doesn't show on the front page and you only see it if you visit it.

Don't visit and you will be fine.




Behodar
  #3193347 10-Feb-2024 17:13
I moderate on a different forum, and we found that without a politics forum people could not resist making political posts in random threads. By having a dedicated forum it keeps everything in one place, and if you're not interested in reading about politics then you can ignore it.

 

Like the forum here we have minimum entry requirements. It mostly does a good job, although there's still a bit of spill-over.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #3193351 10-Feb-2024 17:31
I value the technical content on this site. Also the political discussions. I don't see why there can't be both.

 

 




RunningMan
  #3193352 10-Feb-2024 17:41
Wombat1:

 

Or why not make it "opt in", where its switched off by default to those of us that just come here for what this forum is really about? I certainly don't want to see it anymore.

 

It pretty much already is. It's hidden on both live and the front page. Unless you go to the specific forum page, you don't see it.

 

Without it, all the aforementioned type of threads just clutter up the Off Topic forum instead.

Senecio
  #3193353 10-Feb-2024 17:43
It has its place. As said above, it keeps politics out of other forums and topics.

 

I'm just thankful that its excluded from the Recent topics list on the front page.

jonathan18
  #3193354 10-Feb-2024 17:50
If you’re going to argue on that basis then there’s also no place for a number of other forums on GZ - health/fitness; finance/wealth management; sports; travel…

In practice, the site owner has been good about expanding its contents to meet the interests of the users, for example the creation of the home brewing forum. Come for the tech, stay for the home brew… I really can’t see anything wrong with this.

I’m intrigued as to why the existence of a politics forum worries you to the point it was worth the energy of starting this thread, given (as others have pointed out) there’s absolutely no need for you to have engaged with it at any level beyond seeing it listed on the forums page.

Move on, nothing to see here…

