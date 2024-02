Google has recently announced policy changes that would make it impractical for us to continue using their invisible reCAPTCHA v3 service.

I have removed this service from our pages, replacing it with Cloudflare Turnstile in only certain parts of the site (login, registration, contact and PM).

You will notice that a new test will appear on those pages, but not everyone will see it as, with time, it will get smarter and only show the test if needed.