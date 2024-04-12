I love browsing the Offers and Wanted forum, but have some suggestions to guide buys and sellers. We've used this succesfully on another site (credit must be given to Carbonite in SA) which helped buyers and sellers of in particular tech related items.

If these templates can be incorporated as a guide when creating a new post in the Offers and Wanted forum, it will be great.

Offer to Sell Template:

Item: [Provide full description of the item including the exact model number. And no, a I7 RGB gaming laptop isn't a full description]

Age: [Item age since new]

Price: [price in NZD]

Payment Method Accepted: [cash/EFT/IOU/ETH/BTC etc]

Warranty: [No/Yes until specified date]

Accessories: [List all the accessories (original and aftermarket) and stipulate which are not provided that would have come with the item when purchased new.]

Original Packaging: [Stipulate whether the original packaging is available and included]

Condition: [Brand New (unopened), As New, Very Good, Good, Well used but functional, Broken - for Parts only]

Region: [The region where the item is located]

Town/City: [The town/city where the item is located]

Reason: [Provide a reason why you are selling. ie clearing out. Upgrading. Not used anymore]

Shipping: [No, Yes, included. Yes, for the buyer's account]

Collection: [Yes/No - shipping only]

Link: [provide a link to the item, ideally on the manufacturer's site where all the details and full specifications can be obtained]

Wanted Template

Item Wanted: [Provide full description of the item you are looking for. Generic can work, however if you can be more specific with model numbers it will assist]

Original Accessories Essential: [Yes/No]

Original Packaging Essential: [Yes/No]

Desired Age: [Stipulate what is the typical age of the item that you'll consider for purchasing

Region: [The region where you are located]

Town/City: [The town/city where you are located]

Willing to accept a shipped item: [Yes/No]

Ballpark/Budget Amount: Provide a ballpark of what you are willing to spend on such an item.

In future, if Geekzone has the ability to notify a person when a listing in Offers or Wanted is created by someone in his region or town, it will be a bonus.